Celebrating the National Park Service Centennial with Deb Yandala

On August 25, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed the"Organic Act" which stated that the purpose of the newly formed National Park Service was "to conserve the scenery and the natural and historic objects and wild life therein, and to provide for the enjoyment of the same in such manner and by such means as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations."

Not only is today Founder's Day of the National Park Service, it is also its 100th birthday. We celebrated by inviting Deb Yandala into our studios for a conversation with Jacqueline Gerber. Deb is CEO of the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park.