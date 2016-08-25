© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Celebrating the National Park Service Centennial with Composer Stephen Lias

Published August 25, 2016 at 5:54 PM EDT

Stephen Lias is an accomplished and inspirational composer of music for orchestra and large ensembles, chamber ensembles, and voice. He also founded the field seminar “Composing in the Wilderness,” which he leads annually.

As a self-made specialist in music inspired by the U.S. National Parks, Stephen Lias has been Artist-in-Residence at Rocky Mountain, Glacier, Denali, Glacier Bay, and Gates of the Arctic National Parks, and has written over a dozen park-related pieces. Many of these works are featured on his new CD,  Encounters: Music Inspired by Our National Parks

Stephen spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell by phone from Nome, Alaska. 

