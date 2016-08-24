© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Massive Sculpture Ready for Its Northeast Ohio Debut

By David C. Barnett
Published August 24, 2016 at 9:00 AM EDT
The artist contemplates his new work on the eve of its debut

by David C. Barnett

The conclusion of a three-part video series that explores the creation and installation of a new work by artist and Cleveland Institute of Art Assistant Professor, Jimmy Kuehnle. His soft sculpture exhibition, "Wiggle, Giggle, Jiggle" opens at the Akron Art Museum August 25th, 2016.  

In case you missed them, click  here for Part One and here for Part Two.  

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett