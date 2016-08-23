News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.
Inflatable Sculpture Invades the Akron Art Museum
by David C. Barnett
The second of a three-part video series that explores the creation and installation of a new work by artist and Cleveland Institute of Art Assistant Professor, Jimmy Kuehnle. His soft sculpture exhibition, "Wiggle, Giggle, Jiggle" opens at the Akron Art Museum August 25th, 2016.
You can click here for Part One, and here for Part Three.