© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Northeast Ohio Artist Prepares to Blow-Up New Piece at Akron Art Museum

By David C. Barnett
Published August 21, 2016 at 8:54 AM EDT
Jimmy Kuehnle (photo: DCB)

by David C. Barnett

This is the first of a three-part video exploration of the creation and installation of a new work by artist and Cleveland Institute of Art Assistant Professor, Jimmy Kuehnle. His soft sculpture exhibition, "Wiggle, Giggle, Jiggle" opens at the Akron Art Museum August 25th, 2016.  You can see Part Two here and Part Three here.

 

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett