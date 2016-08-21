News
Northeast Ohio Artist Prepares to Blow-Up New Piece at Akron Art Museum
by David C. Barnett
This is the first of a three-part video exploration of the creation and installation of a new work by artist and Cleveland Institute of Art Assistant Professor, Jimmy Kuehnle. His soft sculpture exhibition, "Wiggle, Giggle, Jiggle" opens at the Akron Art Museum August 25th, 2016. You can see Part Two here and Part Three here.