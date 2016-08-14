© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

The Cleveland Orchestra Blends Classical and Gospel in Hough Concert

By David C. Barnett
Published August 14, 2016 at 10:45 AM EDT
Northeast Ohio musician Johnny Parker is assembling a community gospel choir for the Cleveland Orchestra (Photo: DCB)

by David C. Barnett

Members of the Cleveland Orchestra have spent a good part of the summer outside of their Severance Hall home, playing in small groups throughout the Hough community.  A highlight of the "neighborhood residency", this week, features a blend of classical and gospel music.

When the Cleveland Orchestra was planning the visit to Hough, it recruited local musician Johnny Parker to organize a community choir, gathered from local churches, adding some vocal texture to a concert, Thursday night.

"We've got 93 registered singers," he says.

This group will be blended with the Orchestra's regular chorus for some familiar gospel numbers.

The Cleveland Orchestra has a worldwide reputation for extended stays in Florida, New York and Europe.  For the past four years, the ensemble has added residencies in Greater Cleveland neighborhoods, playing in non-traditional venues, from area shops to community centers.  The centerpiece of this summer's visit to Hough is the classical-meets-gospel performance at the East Professional Center.  Johnny Parker hopes concert will be the beginning of a long-term relationship.

"I love this project," he says, "because the Cleveland Orchestra isn't just focused on throwing a great concert or event.  They want to have a lasting impact on the community.  And I think that's definitely a project worth getting behind."

One of the songs scheduled for this Thursday's concert: Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Tags
Arts & Culture The Cleveland OrchestraNews Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett