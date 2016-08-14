The Cleveland Orchestra Blends Classical and Gospel in Hough Concert

by David C. Barnett

Members of the Cleveland Orchestra have spent a good part of the summer outside of their Severance Hall home, playing in small groups throughout the Hough community. A highlight of the "neighborhood residency", this week, features a blend of classical and gospel music.

When the Cleveland Orchestra was planning the visit to Hough, it recruited local musician Johnny Parker to organize a community choir, gathered from local churches, adding some vocal texture to a concert, Thursday night.

"We've got 93 registered singers," he says.

This group will be blended with the Orchestra's regular chorus for some familiar gospel numbers.

The Cleveland Orchestra has a worldwide reputation for extended stays in Florida, New York and Europe. For the past four years, the ensemble has added residencies in Greater Cleveland neighborhoods, playing in non-traditional venues, from area shops to community centers. The centerpiece of this summer's visit to Hough is the classical-meets-gospel performance at the East Professional Center. Johnny Parker hopes concert will be the beginning of a long-term relationship.

"I love this project," he says, "because the Cleveland Orchestra isn't just focused on throwing a great concert or event. They want to have a lasting impact on the community. And I think that's definitely a project worth getting behind."

One of the songs scheduled for this Thursday's concert: Lift Every Voice and Sing.