Mamai Theatre Company presents "The Woman Hater": Christine McBurney
By Fanny Burney
Directed by Christine McBurney
U.S. Premiere!
August 18 - September 4, 2016
Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
Cleveland Masonic Performing Arts Center
3615 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
An absurdly satirical indictment of the excesses of both men and women, this 1802 comedy remained unproduced until 2003. When Sir Roderick is jilted by Lady Smatter, he proclaims himself a woman-hater and is determined to keep his young heir away from the opposite sex. Identities are mistaken, social pretensions are deliciously exposed, and the gender constructs of wifely and daughterly duties are boldly upended — bringing forth a new kind of heroine.
Scenic Design by Don McBride
Costume Design by Angelina Herin
Lighting Design by Robert Peck
Sound Design by Richard Ingraham
Properties Design by Monica Plunkett