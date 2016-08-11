Mamai Theatre Company presents "The Woman Hater": Christine McBurney

The Woman Hater

By Fanny Burney

Directed by Christine McBurney

U.S. Premiere!

August 18 - September 4, 2016

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Cleveland Masonic Performing Arts Center

3615 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44115

An absurdly satirical indictment of the excesses of both men and women, this 1802 comedy remained unproduced until 2003. When Sir Roderick is jilted by Lady Smatter, he proclaims himself a woman-hater and is determined to keep his young heir away from the opposite sex. Identities are mistaken, social pretensions are deliciously exposed, and the gender constructs of wifely and daughterly duties are boldly upended — bringing forth a new kind of heroine.

Scenic Design by Don McBride

Costume Design by Angelina Herin

Lighting Design by Robert Peck

Sound Design by Richard Ingraham

Properties Design by Monica Plunkett