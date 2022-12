Tuesday Musical's 2016-17 season: Jarrod Hartzler

Jarrod Hartzler, Executive & Artistic Director of Tuesday Musical, visited WCLV to preview the 2016-17 season.

Emerson String Quartet

Tuesday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Dina Kuznetsova, soprano and Jinjoo Cho, violin

Tuesday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m.

St. Petersburg Philharmonic

Wednesday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Sō Percussion with the Akron Symphony

Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m.

Imani Winds

Wednesday, Januray 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Escher String Quartet

Wednseday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.