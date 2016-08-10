Cleveland Orchestra Hough Residency Concert: Brett Mitchell

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced the program for the free community concert for the At Home in Hough neighborhood residency on Thursday, August 11, 2016 at 7:30 p.m. at East Professional Center (formerly East High School). The concert, led by Cleveland Orchestra Associate Conductor Brett Mitchell, includes Bernstein’s Overture to Candide, John Williams’s Air and Simple Gifts, Smallwood’s Total Praise, an arrangement of Oh Happy Day, J. Rosamond Johnson’s Lift Every Voice and Sing, Gershwin’s An American in Paris, and Copland’s Lincoln Portrait, which will be narrated by Judge Patricia Ann Blackmon.

Brett Mitchell visited WCLV and spoke with Mark Satola about the concert and residency.

The concert can be heard live on WCLV and viewed at ideastream.org and clevelandorchestra.com.