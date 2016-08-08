Cleveland Opera Theater to sing al fresco at the Dunham Tavern Museum

Why should tailgating parties be limited to sporting events — how about opera tailgating? On Sunday, August 14, gather your friends and family, pack up your blankets and lawn chairs, and head to Cleveland’s Midtown area for an evening of opera favorites presented by Cleveland Opera Theater at the Dunham Tavern Museum. The performance is part of the company’s Summer Series.

Hosted by WCLV’s “Queen of the Morn,” Jacqueline Gerber, the free concert will feature opera and light opera favorites performed by sopranos Rachel Copeland, Rebecca Freshwater, and Marian Vogel, tenor Timothy Culver, and baritone Brian Keith Johnson, assisted by pianist Judith Ryder.

“The food trucks will be preparing delectables suggested by opera,” said Scott Skiba, Cleveland Opera Theatre’s executive artistic director. “Wok and Roll will be inspired by Puccini’s Madame Butterfly, and Stuff Yourself will use Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro. I’m not sure what they have planned, but we gave them creative license.” The grounds and food trucks open at 5:00 pm.

Skiba noted that he sees the event as a family-friendly gateway to discover and experience opera. “In addition to the music and food, the Children’s Museum will host an arts carnival that will include paper making, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The 6:30 concert will feature arias, duets, and ensemble pieces from the company’s previous seasons, including André Previn’s A Streetcar Named Desire and Puccini’s La Bohème. “From Bohème, Marian Vogel will perform ‘Quando,’ and Rachel Copeland will sing ‘Donde Lieta.’ Tim Culver and Brian Keith Johnson will do Rodolfo’s and Marcello’s duet from Act I, and Rachel and Tim will sing ‘O soave fanciulla.’”

Audiences will also hear highlights from Cleveland Opera Theatre’s upcoming season. “There will be selections from Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro and Puccini’s Madame Butterfly. In addition, the audience will enjoy favorites from Lakme, Pearl Fishers, Gianni Schicchi, Rigoletto, La Traviata, and many more.”

Sunday’s concert marks Cleveland Opera Theatre’s second performance at the Dunham Tavern Museum. “The event is part of Midtown’s continued commitment to transform the area into a 24/7, walkable, livable district,” Skiba said. “Midtown wants arts and culture to be at the hub of things, which is the reason we made our move to the area. And now the Children’s Museum has made their home in Midtown just two doors down from the Masonic Temple.”

Also beginning at 5:00 pm on August 14 will be a special VIP reception and concert featuring further highlights from the Company’s 2016-17 season. Tickets can be purchased at the Cleveland Opera Theater website.

The final Summer Series concert will be held on Saturday, August 20 at 7:00 pm at Lincoln Park in the Tremont neighborhood.

Published on ClevelandClassical.com August 8, 2016.