The Cleveland Orchestra presents Mendelssohn's Scottish Symphony: Nicholas McGegan

Nicholas McGegan, who is conducting The Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom this Sunday, August 7, recently spoke with Bill O'Connell in studio. In addition to previewing the concert, McGegan, a self-admitted foodie, told Bill that as a nod to the Mendelssohn "Scottish" Symphony, which is part of the August 7 concert repertoire, he is pleased to share a Scottish recipe that is one of his favorites. Scroll down for the recipe for Cranachan.

Mendelssohn's Scottish Symphony

Blossom Music Center

Sunday, August 7 at 7:00 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Jeffrey Rathbun, oboe

Program

HAYDN - Symphony No. 99

BENJAMIN - Divertimento on Themes by Gluck

MENDELSSOHN - Symphony No. 3 (“Scottish”)

CRANACHAN

Cranachan is a traditionally Scottish dessert. Many Scots still use the name "crowdie cream" because, in the past, a soft Scottish cheese called crowdie was used in the place of cream.

INGREDIENTS:

(Serves two)

» Approx 300g/10.5 oz. raspberries (strawberries can also be used)

» 280ml/10 fl oz/one cup double (heavy) cream

» 2 tablespoons good quality honey

» 2 tablespoons single malt whisky

» 2-3 tablespoons of oatmeal

METHOD:

1. Place the oatmeal in a cool, dry pan and turn on the heat to simmer. Stirring occasionally, toast the oatmeal until it is golden brown. This process could take between 10-20 minutes.

2. Once the oatmeal is brown, turn off the heat and let it cool in the pan.

3. Place the cream in a bowl and whisk up until soft and relatively thick.

4. Add the honey and single malt whisky and fold it in with a whisk, until it is soft and creamy.

5. Pick out some of the best raspberries for decoration and add three or four to the bottom of each serving glass, leaving a few for final decoration.

6. Add the rest of the raspberries to the cream mixture and fold in carefully, breaking up a few of the raspberries to obtain a slight colouring to the cream.

7. Spoon the mixture into the serving glasses, then add cream to the top to make an even base for the oatmeal.

8. By now the oatmeal will be cooler. Using a teaspoon, evenly sprinkle the oatmeal over the dessert. Add a raspberry for the finishing touch and chill for about three hours, or overnight.

SERVING:

Cranachan can be served on its own, or with double cream and more raspberries. For an extra treat, make up the cream and add the raspberries as in 3, 4 and 6 above. Then freeze in a container for a yogurty fresh ice cream.