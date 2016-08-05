First Fridays: chamber music with members of The Cleveland Orchestra
Members of The Cleveland Orchestra string section visited WCLV to perform chamber music performance in the KeyBank Studio on this episode of First Fridays. Bill O'Connell hosted.
Program
Lutoslawski: Four Silesian Melodies for Four Violins
Grazyna Bacewicz: Quartet for Four Violins
Katherine Bormann, Sonja Molloy, Alicia Koelz, Isabel Trautwein
Martinu: 3 Madrigals for Violin and Viola
Katherine Bormann Lembi Veskimets
Prokofiev: Duo Sonata
Katherine Bormann and Isabel Trautwein