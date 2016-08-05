© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

First Fridays: chamber music with members of The Cleveland Orchestra

Published August 5, 2016 at 9:55 PM EDT

Members of The Cleveland Orchestra string section visited WCLV to perform chamber music performance in the KeyBank Studio on this episode of First Fridays. Bill O'Connell hosted.

Program
Lutoslawski: Four Silesian Melodies for Four Violins
Grazyna Bacewicz: Quartet for Four Violins
Katherine Bormann, Sonja Molloy, Alicia Koelz, Isabel Trautwein

Martinu: 3 Madrigals for Violin and Viola
Katherine Bormann Lembi Veskimets

Prokofiev: Duo Sonata
Katherine Bormann and Isabel Trautwein​

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV