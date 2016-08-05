First Fridays: chamber music with members of The Cleveland Orchestra

Members of The Cleveland Orchestra string section visited WCLV to perform chamber music performance in the KeyBank Studio on this episode of First Fridays. Bill O'Connell hosted.

Program

Lutoslawski: Four Silesian Melodies for Four Violins

Grazyna Bacewicz: Quartet for Four Violins

Katherine Bormann, Sonja Molloy, Alicia Koelz, Isabel Trautwein

Martinu: 3 Madrigals for Violin and Viola

Katherine Bormann Lembi Veskimets

Prokofiev: Duo Sonata

Katherine Bormann and Isabel Trautwein​