1966 U.S. Civil Rights Commission Hearings in Cleveland: Police-Community Relations

In the civil rights commission's hearings on police-community relations, Cleveland residents and community leaders described encounters with officers and the handling of local crime. The commission questioned Cleveland Police Chief Richard Wagner at length.

Part One



Roy Littlejohn, U.S. Commission on Civil Rights staff attorney

Clarence H. Holmes, attorney and Cleveland NAACP board member

Nona Bailey, Hough resident

Rev. Robert V. Parks, Church of God and Christ

Part Two



Johnny Bruce, Cleveland resident a Division of Streets employee

Margaret Weathers, first vice president of the Hough Community Council

Part Three



James E. Malone, director of the surgical research labs at Western Reserve University

Glen Marks, Hough resident and Ohio Crankshaft Company machinist

Gerald S. Gold, former attorney-in-charge of the Legal Aid Defender's Office

Booker T. Eddy, civil rights demonstrator

Part Four



Rev. Vincent Haas, pastor of Conversion of St. Paul

Harold B. Williams, U.S. Office of Education consultant

Part Five



Stanley T. Lekowich and Lowell Johnson, Cleveland Community Relations Board

John A. Ronayne, attorney and retired New York City Police Department inspector

Part Six