1966 U.S. Civil Rights Commission Hearings in Cleveland: Housing

In Cleveland, the U.S. Civil Rights Commission devoted more time to housing than to any other single topic. Witnesses described living in neighborhoods that were either segregated or becoming so. Tenants testified to the poor conditions of apartments in Hough. Commissioners interviewed experts and questioned city housing officials.

Part One



Hattie Mae Dugan, a Hough resident

Morris Thorington, who ran a business in Hough

Part Two



Richard G. Townsend, who presented photos of Cleveland neighborhoods

Ethel Plummer and her sons Lyle and Sam

Western Reserve University graduate student Leonard Simmons

Part Three



Rev. Walter Grevatt, pastor of Hough Avenue United Church of Christ

Part Four



F. Barnard Sellers, U.S. Commission on Civil Rights program analyst

Lyle E. Schaller, director of the Regional Church Planning Office

Cleveland resident Allie Anderson

Velma Jean Woods, tenant in the Clevelander Apartments

Part Five



Carnella Turner, Alhambra Village Apartments resident

James Russell, housing activist with the Freedom Fighters of Ohio

David Kaplan, owner of FAE Apartments, Inc.

Part Six



Charles Sheboy, Cleveland housing commissioner

Clyde Fehn, U.S. Public Health Service sanitary engineer

William F. Murphy, head of the Cleveland Health Department's Food and Drug Administration

Rose Watkins, resident of Outhwaite Estates

Part Seven



Bayla White, U.S. Civil Rights Commission program analyst

Ernest J. Bohn, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority director

James Albrecht, chief of the occupancy section in the regional office of the Public Housing Administration

Part Eight



Edwin D. Wolf, U.S. Commission on Civil Rights staff attorney

Walter Sowell, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority superintendent engineer

James P. Friedman, commissioner for the Cleveland Division of Slum Clearance and Blight Control

Part Nine



Dean Swartzell, regional director of the Urban Reneal Administration, Department of Housing and Urban Development

Mary and Robert Crumpler, Cleveland residents

Carl Schorr, Advance Mortgage Corporation

Robert Kruse, mayor of Solon

Part Ten