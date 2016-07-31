© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Opera Under the Trees

By David C. Barnett
Published July 31, 2016 at 8:01 AM EDT
We're singing for you, tonight (PHOTO: Opera Circle)

by David C. Barnett

This weekend, opera trades the confines of the concert hall for a greener performance space.  It's part of a new Northeast Ohio cultural tradition, growing on the east side of Cleveland. 

Usually, the only sounds associated with the Italian Cultural Garden are the occasional bird chirp and a babbling fountain.  But, for the past eight years, hundreds of opera fans have spead blankets and lawn chairs across the property to hear an annual musical concert, featuring the likes of Verdi, Mozart and Puccini.  

Since last year, performers from the Kent-based Opera Circle ensemble have provided the singers, who perform a variety of familiar music from the operatic repertoire.  Opera Circle's Dorota Sobieska says the members of her troiupe love the al fresco setting.

"The atmosphere in the Italian Garden is very inspiring, very accepting, and just lovely."

This year the new Cleveland ballet will be added to the Sunday evening mix, with dancers providing counterpoint to the baritones, tenors and sopranos.
 

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett