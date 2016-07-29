The Cleveland Orchestra presents the "Star-Spangled Spectacular": Loras John Schissel

The Cleveland Orchestra's summertime free downtown concert returns to the newly-renovated Public Square, marking the 27th annual free downtown concert.

Join thousands of your neighbors, family, and friends for a special musical evening celebrating Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio. This FREE concert features American favorites — plus fireworks!

Pre-concert activities, jumbotron presentation, and food trucks, begin at 6:00 p.m.

The musical concert begins at 9:00 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Loras John Schissel, conductor

Norman Garrettt, baritone

At a Glance

TRADITIONAL - The Star-Spangled Banner

BENNETT - Gershwin in Hollywood

LOESSER - “Joey, Joey, Joey” from The Most Happy Fella

KERN / HAMMERSTEIN - “Ol’ Man River” from Showboat

SOUSA - March: The Black Horse Troop

GERSHWIN - “Oh Bess, Oh Where’s My Bess?”

from Porgy and Bess

RODGERS / HAMMERSTEIN - Selections

from The Sound of Music

MOROSS - Theme from The Big Country

TRADITIONAL - March-Past of the U.S. Armed Forces

HOWE / STEFFE - The Battle Hymn of the Republic

SOUSA - March: The Stars and Stripes Forever

