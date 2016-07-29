© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

The Cleveland Orchestra presents the "Star-Spangled Spectacular": Loras John Schissel

Published July 29, 2016 at 9:00 PM EDT

The Cleveland Orchestra's summertime free downtown concert returns to the newly-renovated Public Square, marking the 27th annual free downtown concert.

Join thousands of your neighbors, family, and friends for a special musical evening celebrating Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio. This FREE concert features American favorites — plus fireworks!

Pre-concert activities, jumbotron presentation, and food trucks, begin at 6:00 p.m.
The musical concert begins at 9:00 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra
Loras John Schisselconductor
Norman Garrettt,   baritone

At a Glance
TRADITIONAL - The Star-Spangled Banner
BENNETT - Gershwin in Hollywood
LOESSER - “Joey, Joey, Joey” from  The Most Happy Fella
KERN / HAMMERSTEIN - “Ol’ Man River” from  Showboat 
SOUSA - March: The Black Horse Troop
GERSHWIN - “Oh Bess, Oh Where’s My Bess?” 
        from  Porgy and Bess
RODGERS / HAMMERSTEIN - Selections 
        from  The Sound of Music
MOROSS - Theme from  The Big Country
TRADITIONAL - March-Past of the U.S. Armed Forces
HOWE / STEFFE - The Battle Hymn of the Republic
SOUSA - March: The Stars and Stripes Forever
 

