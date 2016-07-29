The Cleveland Orchestra presents the "Star-Spangled Spectacular": Loras John Schissel
The Cleveland Orchestra's summertime free downtown concert returns to the newly-renovated Public Square, marking the 27th annual free downtown concert.
Join thousands of your neighbors, family, and friends for a special musical evening celebrating Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio. This FREE concert features American favorites — plus fireworks!
Pre-concert activities, jumbotron presentation, and food trucks, begin at 6:00 p.m.
The musical concert begins at 9:00 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Loras John Schissel, conductor
Norman Garrettt, baritone
At a Glance
TRADITIONAL - The Star-Spangled Banner
BENNETT - Gershwin in Hollywood
LOESSER - “Joey, Joey, Joey” from The Most Happy Fella
KERN / HAMMERSTEIN - “Ol’ Man River” from Showboat
SOUSA - March: The Black Horse Troop
GERSHWIN - “Oh Bess, Oh Where’s My Bess?”
from Porgy and Bess
RODGERS / HAMMERSTEIN - Selections
from The Sound of Music
MOROSS - Theme from The Big Country
TRADITIONAL - March-Past of the U.S. Armed Forces
HOWE / STEFFE - The Battle Hymn of the Republic
SOUSA - March: The Stars and Stripes Forever