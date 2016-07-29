© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Radio Special: Hough, Before & Beyond '66

By Tony Ganzer
Published July 29, 2016 at 6:13 PM EDT
The corner of Lexington Ave. and E. 66th in Hough. (Tony Ganzer / ideastream)

Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood on the east side of the city sits between two of the city’s hubs for investment and development—University Circle and Downtown.  It’s also a neighborhood with a rich history, a history often overshadowed by a week in 1966.  Some call it the Hough Rebellion, others the Hough Riots—when 50 years ago, in July 1966, racial tensions spilled onto the streets. 

Hosted by ideastream's Tony Ganzer, this hour-long radio special looks into the history of Hough, into how that informs the neighborhood's present, and how residents see the future.  

The program includes a portion of an ideastream event at The Euclid Tavern in University Circle, meant to tell the story of the neighborhood beyond the unrest.  It was hosted by ideastream’s Nick Castele, and the event featured a number of speakers, including Hough native James Hardiman, who is the First Vice President of the Cleveland Chapter of the NAACP. Also there was Dr. Mark Souther, an associate history professor at Cleveland State University, and Carolyn Watts Allen, former safety director for the city of Cleveland who helped recruit some 20 families to build and live in Hough. 

The program also includes more in-depth reporting from Nick Castele, Mark Urycki, Elizabeth Miller, and Tony Ganzer.

And we hear a portion of a live broadcast from Hough by 90.3's The Sound of Ideas.  Host Mike McIntyre broadcast from the Eliza Bryant Village, the oldest African American retirement facility in the country, located in Hough. McIntyre is joined by Hough resident Joyce Harris, and also Mansfield Frazier, the founder of Vineyards at Chateau Hough, and a neighborhood resident and advocate.  

All of ideastream's Hough coverage, with many more stories, is available here.

Tony Ganzer has reported from Phoenix to Cairo, and now hosts 90.3's All Things Considered reporting on immigration, community policing, and more . He was previously a correspondent with the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, covering issues like Swiss banks, Parliament, and refugees. He earned an M.A. in International Relations (University of Leicester); and a B.Sc. in Journalism (University of Idaho.) He speaks German, and a bit of French.
