BW Men's Chorus presents "Brothers Sing On": Frank Bianchi

The B-W Men's Chorus is hosting "Brothers Sing On", their first Summer Glee Club Sing, on Tuesday, August 2nd from 7 PM - 9 PM at Baldwin Wallace University in the Boesel Musical Arts Center, 49 Seminary St., Berea. The event is FREE, but to make sure enough music is available, participants must register by August 1st at http://tinyurl.com/BWSummerSing.

The event is open to all men who can read music well and are current and former Collegiate Glee Club (or chorus) members, music educators, and members of professional or semi-professional choruses.

The singers will gather to sing 15-20 Male Glee Club pieces in the standard repertoire to include: Biebl's Ave Maria, The Awakening, Brothers Sing On, and many other pieces familiar to glee club members from all over the Country.

Following the event, participants are invited to gather for an 'after-glow' at the Brew Garden on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. Singers with questions should contact Frank Bianchi ( fbianchi@bw.edu).

The Summer Glee Club Sing on August 2nd is the kick-off event for the tenth anniversary year of B-W Men's Chorus.