28th Annual Pride Parade Canceled

Published July 29, 2016 at 3:18 AM EDT

The Cleveland Pride Board of Directors announced they are canceling the 28th annual parade and festival.

It was suppose to take place on August 13th. 

In a written statement posted on the Cleveland Pride website the president and CEO Todd Saporito said the reason for canceling the parade is "because of the changing social climate, Cleveland Pride did not have enough time to engage in the development of awareness programs and training that we believe is critical in today's environment."

This year's festival was suppose to be at Mall C in Downtown instead of  Voinovich Park, where it had been held in pervious years.  

LGBTQ Community Center of Greater Cleveland executive director Phyllis Harris expressed disappointment in a written statement stating "this is a time when we desperately need an opportunity to be together and to be visible. She also said "although we have explored every possible avenue to support Cleveland Pride this cancelation was ultimately not The Center's decision to make. There is no substitute for an event of this scale. We know that and we keenly feel this loss."

Cleveland Pride organizaion plans to refund to vendors and sponsors and says it’s already starting planning for more education activities, townhall meetings, and discussions for a celebration next year.

Cleveland Pride has organized the annual event since 1989.

 

 

