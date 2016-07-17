How Cleveland Stopped 'Jolting Joe' DiMaggio's Hitting Streak 75 Years Ago

As the GOP prepares to start the 2016 RNC, we put the politics on pause to recall the day that Cleveland was in the national spotlight exactly 75 years ago. On a misty July 17th, 1941, New York Yankee superstar Joe DiMaggio walked into Cleveland Municipal Stadium with a 56-game hitting streak going. When he walked out of the ballpark that evening, the streak was over. ideastream's David C. Barnett has the story of how Cleveland clipped the "Yankee Clipper".