Lorain Community Music Theater presents "Into the Woods": Jeff Kurkjian and Angela Mitchell

Lorain, OH -- Tickets for Lorain Community Music Theater's July production of 'Into the Woods' are now on sale at the LCCC's Stocker Arts Center. One of Sondheim’s most popular works, the powerhouse Broadway musical 'Into the Woods' brings together the classic fairy tale characters from The Brothers Grimm with the Broadway magic of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine to create a rare modern classic. Performances take place at the Hoke Theater/Stocker Arts Center at Lorain County Community College July 22nd, 23rd, 29th, and 30th at 7:30 p.m. and July 31st at 2:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.stockerartscenter.comor by calling the Stocker Arts Center box office at 440.366.4040.

'Into the Woods' brings to musical life Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood and other beloved fairy tale characters, and gives the audience a look at what happens after "Happily Ever After". Interwoven with these classic tales is the story of the baker and his wife, whose longing for a child is thwarted by a mischievous witch who lives next door. 'Into the Woods' is directed by the distinguished Dr. Ted Williams with music direction by the talented maestro Anthony Trifiletti and choreography by the accomplished Pamela Shirtz.

The cast of 'Into the Woods' is comprised of 19 gifted actors and actresses. Starring in this Tony-Award winning musical is Jeff Kurkjian (Jack), host of Q104's The Jeff Show, who is making his Cleveland theater debut. Angela Mitchell, a classically trained opera singer, as well as a producer for WCLV's Classical 104.9, is playing the leading role of Cinderella. Erin Donovan, who has performed professionally in the United States as well as abroad, plays the role of the Baker's Wife. Marlene Karpinski, a long-time successful soloist at St. Peter's Church in Lorain, plays the role of The Witch. Corey Knick is making his LCMT debut in the role of The Baker while Abby Golden returns to the LCMT stage as Little Red Riding Hood. The show also include John Carmack (Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf), Jayne Kacik (Jack's Mother), Alicia Fogal (The Stepmother), Ally Yellets (Rapunzel), Jacob Schindler (Rapunzel's Prince), Emma Baughman (Florinda), Natalie Baughman (Lucinda), Jim Golden (The Steward), Jen Bertoni (Cinderella's Mother/The Granny/The Giant), Dr. Craig Koehler (Cinderella's Father), Regina Wolf (Snow White), Lilly Thompson (Sleeping Beauty), and John Baumgartner (The Narrator/Mysterious Man), a film director from L.A., who has returned to Lorain to be part of this talented cast of 'Into the Woods'.