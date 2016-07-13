ChamberFest Cleveland: Highlights from Schubert Journeys
Recorded Friday, July 1 at Reinberger Chamber Hall at Severance Hall.
Not all musical tales portray a specific series of events. Schubert’s music leaves much unsaid while speaking volumes as it travels on eloquent and dramatic paths. Suspense certainly surrounds his Quartettsatz, the first movement of an unfinished string quartet. An entirely different side of Schubert can be heard in his ebullient and lyrical Octet for winds and strings, whose six movements offer a cavalcade of tales, some drawn from the composer’s own songs. A more contemporary approach to sonic storytelling is encapsulated in Kurt Rohde’s 2011 work, misterioso … maestoso, for amplified violin and viola, and assorted items (curious yet?).
Program
Franz Schubert: Quartettsatz in C minor, D. 703
Kurt Rohde: … maestoso … misterioso … for Amplified Violin, Amplified Viola and Assorted Items
Franz Schubert: Octet for Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, Two Violins, Viola, Cello and Bass in F major, D. 803
ChamberFest Artists
Julie Albers, cello
Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin
Diana Cohen, violin
Franklin Cohen, clarinet
Nathan Farrington, bass
Benjamin Jaber, horn
Michael Klotz, viola
Yura Lee, viola
Timotheos Petrin, cello
Fernando Traba, bassoon
Itamar Zorman, violin