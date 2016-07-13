ChamberFest Cleveland: Highlights from Schubert Journeys

Recorded Friday, July 1 at Reinberger Chamber Hall at Severance Hall.

Not all musical tales portray a specific series of events. Schubert’s music leaves much unsaid while speaking volumes as it travels on eloquent and dramatic paths. Suspense certainly surrounds his Quartettsatz, the first movement of an unfinished string quartet. An entirely different side of Schubert can be heard in his ebullient and lyrical Octet for winds and strings, whose six movements offer a cavalcade of tales, some drawn from the composer’s own songs. A more contemporary approach to sonic storytelling is encapsulated in Kurt Rohde’s 2011 work, misterioso … maestoso, for amplified violin and viola, and assorted items (curious yet?).

Program

Franz Schubert: Quartettsatz in C minor, D. 703

Kurt Rohde: … maestoso … misterioso … for Amplified Violin, Amplified Viola and Assorted Items

Franz Schubert: Octet for Clarinet, Bassoon, Horn, Two Violins, Viola, Cello and Bass in F major, D. 803

ChamberFest Artists

Julie Albers, cello

Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin

Diana Cohen, violin

Franklin Cohen, clarinet

Nathan Farrington, bass

Benjamin Jaber, horn

Michael Klotz, viola

Yura Lee, viola

Timotheos Petrin, cello

Fernando Traba, bassoon

Itamar Zorman, violin