WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

ChamberFest Cleveland: Highlights from (Fairy)tales and Tales of the Macabre

Published July 13, 2016 at 4:27 PM EDT
[photo: Marvin Fong / The Plain Dealer]

Recorded Saturday, June 25 at Harkness Chapel.

Program
Robert Schumann: Märchenbilder for Viola and Piano, Op. 113
André Caplet:  Conte Fantastique, after Poe’s The Mask of the Red Death for Harp and Strings
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite for Piano, Four Hands

Chamberfest Cleveland Artists
Julie Albers, cello
Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin
Alexi Kenney, violin
Yura Lee, violin
Teng Li, viola
Sivan Magen, harp
Dimitri Murrath, viola
Timotheos Petrin, cello
Roman Rabinovich, piano
Orion Weiss, piano

