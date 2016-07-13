ChamberFest Cleveland: Highlights from (Fairy)tales and Tales of the Macabre
Recorded Saturday, June 25 at Harkness Chapel.
Program
Robert Schumann: Märchenbilder for Viola and Piano, Op. 113
André Caplet: Conte Fantastique, after Poe’s The Mask of the Red Death for Harp and Strings
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite for Piano, Four Hands
Chamberfest Cleveland Artists
Julie Albers, cello
Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin
Alexi Kenney, violin
Yura Lee, violin
Teng Li, viola
Sivan Magen, harp
Dimitri Murrath, viola
Timotheos Petrin, cello
Roman Rabinovich, piano
Orion Weiss, piano