ChamberFest Cleveland: Highlights from (Fairy)tales and Tales of the Macabre

Recorded Saturday, June 25 at Harkness Chapel.

Program

Robert Schumann: Märchenbilder for Viola and Piano, Op. 113

André Caplet: Conte Fantastique, after Poe’s The Mask of the Red Death for Harp and Strings

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite for Piano, Four Hands

Chamberfest Cleveland Artists

Julie Albers, cello

Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin

Alexi Kenney, violin

Yura Lee, violin

Teng Li, viola

Sivan Magen, harp

Dimitri Murrath, viola

Timotheos Petrin, cello

Roman Rabinovich, piano

Orion Weiss, piano