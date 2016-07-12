Summer Cabaret Concerts presented by Stars in the Classics: Cellist Chauncey Aceret

Stars in the Classics presents a pair of Summer Cabaret Concerts, a lively parade of musical delights, sparkling performances, and charming surprises, in an intimate venue, where the audience enjoys drinks while being entertained.

Friday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. The program includes music by Debussy, Dvořák, Fauré, Schubert, and Bolcom.

Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. The program includes music by Beethoven, Gershwin, Saint-Saëns, Piazzolla, and more!

Both take place at Orange Village Hall, 4600 Lander Road, Orange Village, OH 44022.

Featuring:

Stanislav Golovin, clarinet

Victor Beyens, violin

Jeanelle Brierley, violin

Solomon Liang, violin

William Overcash, violin

Aaron Mossburg, viola

Alexander Kostritsa, piano

Shen Lu, piano

Amy Tan, piano

Chauncey Aceret, cello

Alex Glaubitz, cello

Brendon Phelpscello

Elizabeth Frey, mezzo-soprano

Natasha Ospina-Simmons, soprano

Brian Skoog, tenor

Henry Samuels, double bass

Audrey Whartenby, flute

Caitlin Mehrtens, harp