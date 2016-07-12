© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Summer Cabaret Concerts presented by Stars in the Classics: Cellist Chauncey Aceret

Published July 12, 2016 at 8:47 PM EDT

Stars in the Classics presents a pair of Summer Cabaret Concerts, a lively parade of musical delights, sparkling performances, and charming surprises, in an intimate venue, where the audience enjoys drinks while being entertained.

Friday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. The program includes music by Debussy, Dvořák, Fauré, Schubert, and Bolcom.

Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. The program includes music by Beethoven, Gershwin, Saint-Saëns, Piazzolla, and more!

Both take place at Orange Village Hall, 4600 Lander Road, Orange Village, OH 44022.

Featuring:
Stanislav Golovin, clarinet
Victor Beyens, violin
Jeanelle Brierley, violin
Solomon Liang, violin
William Overcash, violin
Aaron Mossburg, viola
Alexander Kostritsa, piano
Shen Lu, piano
Amy Tan, piano
Chauncey Aceret, cello
Alex Glaubitz, cello
Brendon Phelpscello
Elizabeth Frey, mezzo-soprano
Natasha Ospina-Simmons, soprano
Brian Skoog, tenor
Henry Samuels, double bass
Audrey Whartenby, flute
Caitlin Mehrtens, harp

