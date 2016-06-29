Lute Society of America presents the Cleveland Lute Fest: Christopher Wilke, president

The 2016 Cleveland Lute Fest takes place June 26 through July 2 at Case Western Reserve University. This year's artists include lutenist Jakob Lindberg and soprano Dame Emma Kirkby, soprano Ellen Hargis, Robert Barto, Paul O'Dette, Nigel North, Christopher Morrongiello, Ronn McFarlane, Charlie Weaver, and more. The event Director is Jason Priset. Special guest artist is Xavier Díaz-Latorre.

Christopher Wilke, president of the Lute Society of America, spoke with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber.

For more information on the festival, click here.