Columbus Airport Honors John Glenn

The main airport in Columbus will now be known as the John Glenn Columbus International Airport. Statehouse reporter Andy Chow attended the naming ceremony.

Busy travelers stopped in their tracks to hear John Glenn, the record-breaking fighter pilot, astronaut and former U.S. Senator, as he took center stage to accept the honor of renaming the airport.

Glenn hopes young people could be inspired when they travel and see his name.

Glenn: “And what their interest and develop their interest in knowing that they in their time can do as many new things as have been done in aviation and in flying in the past.”

The airport was renamed through a bipartisan bill in the Ohio General Assembly right before the lawmakers went on summer break.

