Cypress String Quartet caps off 20-year career: Tom Stone and Jennifer Kloetzel

The Cypress String Quartet (Cecily Ward, violin; Tom Stone, violin; Ethan Filner, viola; and Jennifer Kloetzel, cello) will disband in the summer of 2016 after 20 fulfilling years of performing together. A Farewell Concert will be presented by the Cypress at the Green Room of the War Memorial Building on June 26, 2016.

As a culmination of the group’s work together, the Cypress’s recording of the complete Beethoven String Quartets is now available on Avie Records . This release will be in conjunction with a month-long Beethoven celebration in the city of San Francisco, during which the quartet will present all 16 quartets at public venues in every district as a gift to their hometown that has supported and nurtured the ensemble for the past two decades.

Beethoven: The Early String Quartets is a WCLV Choice CD for the month of July.

For more on the Cypress String Quartet, click here.