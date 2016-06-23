Cleveland student places in Marvin Hamlisch Film Scoring Contest: Noah Horowitz & his teacher, Patti Evans

Noah Horowitz is a 16-year-old composer, pianist, and high school student from Cleveland. He is fascinated with how music can tell a story and convey emotion. As a child, he would place picture books on the piano, and attempt to “play” the story. He also loves writing for orchestra and creating sample libraries. In the future, he hopes to have a career in scoring for media.

Noah is the second runner-up in 2016 Marvin Hamlisch Film Scoring Contest, Youth Category. His piano teacher is Patti Evans, on the staff of The Music Settlement. Noah and Patti visited WCLV to speak with Jacqueline Gerber.

Make sure you watch " Jinxy Jenkins & Lucky Lou," the short film that Noah scored.