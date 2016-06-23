© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Cleveland student places in Marvin Hamlisch Film Scoring Contest: Noah Horowitz & his teacher, Patti Evans

Published June 23, 2016 at 10:11 PM EDT

Noah Horowitz is a 16-year-old composer, pianist, and high school student from Cleveland. He is fascinated with how music can tell a story and convey emotion. As a child, he would place picture books on the piano, and attempt to “play” the story. He also loves writing for orchestra and creating sample libraries. In the future, he hopes to have a career in scoring for media.

Noah is the second runner-up in 2016 Marvin Hamlisch Film Scoring Contest, Youth Category. His piano teacher is Patti Evans, on the staff of The Music Settlement. Noah and Patti visited WCLV to speak with Jacqueline Gerber. 

Make sure you watch " Jinxy Jenkins & Lucky Lou," the short film that Noah scored. 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV