TrueNorth Cultural Arts presents "Stars and Stripes 2016": Rick Fortney

TrueNorth Cultural Arts is presenting its annual Patriotic Concert Saturday, June 25th at Linwood Tabernacle in Vermillion. The evening will be filled with red, white and blue favorites like Battle Hymn of the Republic, When the Saints Go Marching In, America the Beautiful, Washington Post March, Stars and Stripes Forever, and God Bless America led by the TrueNorth Chorale and Chamber Orchestra.

The TrueNorth Chorale and Chamber Orchestra have presented this event every year since 2000. Along with the Chorale and Chamber Orchestra, we will be joined by members of the scouts, color guard, police officers and firefighters, as well as representatives from each branch of the armed forces. Thousands have celebrated Independence Day with TrueNorth in previous years, and with your help the tradition will continue.

Saturday, June 25th at 7:30 PM

Linwood Park

4920 Liberty Ave

Vermilion, OH 44089

Director – Rick Fortney

Music Director – Joshua Konow