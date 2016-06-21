Make Music Cleveland Day: Maria Beltavski

Maria Beltavski, a violinist attending the Cleveland Institute of Music, is a regular guest with Jacqueline Gerber. She joined the Queen of the Morn again to talk about an exciting upcoming event.

On June 21, talented players gathered from Cleveland’s top youth orchestras will play the national anthem at Progressive Field. Lakewood Baptist Church will host a rambunctious “Souza Palooza.” Patrons at the Happy Dog on Detroit Avenue can hear performances by musicians from Classical Revolution Cleveland.

These and dozens of other concerts in Cleveland and its surrounding counties are the result of a partnership between Credo Music, the Make Music Alliance, The Cleveland Orchestra, the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, the Cleveland Institute of Music, and The Music Settlement. On the summer solstice, Credo Music will spearhead the inaugural Make Music Cleveland day, a free, all-day celebration intended to bring communities together through music.

Peter Slowik, Credo’s artistic director, said that he is excited to bring this ambitious event to fruition. He is coordinating professional musicians, students, community members, venues, and volunteers alike to make this exciting event a reality.

“In our day-to-day lives, we put barriers between ourselves and our neighbors, we live very much in our own worlds,” he said. “Music can help us breach those barriers, tunnel into those worlds, and connect with one another through the sheer joy of making and listening to music.”

Make Music day is an annual, global phenomenon, an entire day devoted to free concerts of music of all genres. Over 800 cities in 120 different countries participate in the festivities each year, drawing performers of all ages, races, and skill levels to a huge variety of venues, from outdoor parks to neighborhood gathering places to concert halls.

Determined to leave no community untouched by Cleveland’s first Make Music day, Slowik is working with neighborhood residency boards and community leaders to set up concerts in as many locations as possible.

To date, more than 40 venues have signed on, including the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, the Bop Stop, Stone Mad Pub, Root Café, Toast, and more. Dozens of individuals and ensembles have confirmed their participation, such as the Oberlin Percussion Group, Chris Allen and the Guilty Hearts, the Cleveland Cello Quartet, Poor Ornery Sinners, assorted folk and bluegrass bands, individual acts, and many others.

Hannah Santisi, program director for Make Music Cleveland,

“Cleveland is a destination of musical excellence, and we’re excited to see how Make Music day can bring different individuals and communities together,” she said.

Slowik said that all are welcome to participate however they see fit, and he said that he will continue to reach out to various institutions and performing groups until the day arrives.

“Most of our professional and educational music groups are already connected with their communities in one way or another,” Slowik said. “Why not combine each of those networks into one grand day of music making? Anyone can perform, anyone can listen — it’s going to be an amazing day.”

Additional Information:

Performers, venues, and volunteers are all welcome sign up on the website (http://makemusicday.org/cleveland/), which also includes an up-to-date list of current participants and locations. Specific performances times will be posted on the website.

About Credo Music:

Credo is dedicated to combining high-level musical training with Christian mentorship and the opportunity for outreach and service to others.

Credo’s commitment to developing the next generation of musical leaders, in the context of integrated music study, service, and faith, empowers its students to be more productive members of their communities, their musical ensembles, and their families.

About the Make Music Alliance:

Make Music is a free celebration of music around the world on June 21st. Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, it is now held on the same day in more than 700 cities in 120 countries.

Completely different from a typical music festival, Make Music is open to anyone who wants to take part. Every kind of musician — young and old, amateur and professional, of every musical persuasion — pours onto streets, parks, plazas, and porches to share their music with friends, neighbors, and strangers. All of it is free and open to the public.