Thousands of Fans Greet Cavs as Returning Champions

by Michelle Faust

More than 10 thousand fans greeted the Cleveland Cavaliers on the tarmac outside the I-X Center Monday.

It was an emotional event that brought thousands of fans out on a hot, sunny day to catch a glimpse of their team arrive home—with MVP LeBron James carrying the championship trophy.

For many fans, including Taylor Loggins, the NBA title was more than a sports victory. It was a metaphor for Cleveland’s economic revival.

"We get a bad rap all the time, but people don’t understand that this city is all about togetherness. It’s all about home town pride. I just feel like now we’re getting the recognition that we deserved all this time," says Taylor Loggins, a fan from Euclid, Ohio.

Former Cavalier, Austin Carr delayed a golf outing to meet the team and the crowds. He says there’s no feeling in the world like watching the Cavs finally win a championship.

"I’m pretty much cried-out, but I cried so much I couldn’t stop. It was just an unbelievable experience," says Carr.

As team members stepped off the airplane, they waved to the crowd before heading home with a police escort. Speeches are expected at a victory parade on Wednesday.