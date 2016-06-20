Cavs Win NBA Championship Beating Golden State Warriors in Game 7 93-89

The Cleveland Cavaliers made history on multiple levels Sunday night, clenching the 2016 NBA Championship from the Golden State Warriors. The victory ends a 52 year national championship drought for all of Clevelands sports franchises. ( Read more about that here) Never before has a team come back from being down 3-1 to capture the NBA finals.

Surrounded by his children speaking after Game 7, Northeast Ohio star LeBron James, said "I'm coming come after doing what I said I'm going to do", refering back to his promise after leaving the Miami Heat to return to Cleveland.

In Game 6 the Cavs dominated play against Steph Curry and the Warriors. Game 7 was not so easy. The nearly 20 point lead that Cavs enjoyed on Thursday never materialized. Both teams stayed within a basket or 2 of each other for much of the play on Sunday. A final 3 point shot in the game's final minutes gave the Cavs a lead, but Golden State was close on their tail. James took a spill going for a dunk, but landed on his wrist and forearm, writhing on the court as game play stopped with just a few minutes left in play. James eventually got up and took his foul shots. still wincing. Ultimately the Cavaliers were able to hold off Golden State until the clock ran out.

Thousands of fans exploded with jublilation downtown after the win. In the suburbs fireworks went off and cars raced down local streets with their horns blairing. The monkey is off Cleveland's back, and any curse has been lifted. Sports fans are already speculating that the Cleveland Indians might be the next franchise to pull off a championship this year, but that's still months away.