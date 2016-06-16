ENCORE Chamber Music Institute

Now through July 2, ENCORE CMI is a String Quartet Intensive, featuring concerts by the Miro Quartet and Cavani Quartet in collaboration with guest artists from the Jupiter and Ariel Quartets, plus special guest artist Paul Katz, formerly of the Cleveland Quartet. The art and transformative power of string quartet playing will be explored in depth through coaching workshops and performances. There are two themes for the student participants: The Haydn Quartet Plunge this week and Beethoven Quartet Full Immersion for weeks 2 and 3.

All events are held at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills in Chapel. For complete list of events dates times please visit encorechambermusic.org