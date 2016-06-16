© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

ENCORE Chamber Music Institute

Published June 16, 2016 at 4:31 PM EDT
Annie Fullard
Annie Fullard

Now through July 2, ENCORE CMI is a  String Quartet Intensive, featuring concerts by the Miro Quartet and Cavani Quartet in collaboration with guest artists from the Jupiter and Ariel Quartets, plus special guest artist Paul Katz, formerly of the Cleveland Quartet.  The art and transformative power of string quartet playing will be explored in depth through coaching workshops and performances. There are two themes for the student participants:   The  Haydn Quartet Plunge this week and  Beethoven Quartet Full Immersion for weeks 2 and 3. 

All events are held at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills in Chapel.  For complete list of events dates times  please visit encorechambermusic.org

 

 

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV