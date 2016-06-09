Opera Circle presents Verdi's "Il Trovatore": Dorota Sobieska

Il trovatore by Giuseppe Verdi

Saturday, June 11, 2016 at 7:30pm

The Ohio Theatre, PlayhouseSquare

1511 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland, OH 44115

A quintessential part of the opera canon, the production will be fully staged, with soloists, chorus, orchestra, sets, and costumes. Presented in the original Italian with English translation projected above the stage, Il trovatore will once again reassert its place as a staple of operatic repertoire.

Follow the tragic love of the noble Leonora and the troubadour Manrico. Thwarted by the jealous Count di Luna, its course commingles with the shifting fortunes of military legions caught in the conflicted feudalism of a turbulent medieval Spain, the deeply-felt piety of its religious orders, and the sinister tales of the elderly Captain of the Guard, Ferrando. Verdi's superb scoring and soaring melodies bring the story to an ultimate, dreadful cadence, but not without a stupefying plot twist orchestrated by the ancient Gypsy enchantress, Azucena.

The production will feature the Opera Circle Orchestra under the baton of Joel Smirnoff.

Cast

Cameron Schutza as Manrico

Kevin Wetzel as Il Conte di Luna

Christina Carr as Azucena

Dorota Sobieska as Leonora

Nathan Resika as Ferrando

Brian Skoog as Ruiz

Lauren Wright as Inez