Opera Circle presents Verdi's "Il Trovatore": Dorota Sobieska
Il trovatore by Giuseppe Verdi
Saturday, June 11, 2016 at 7:30pm
The Ohio Theatre, PlayhouseSquare
1511 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
A quintessential part of the opera canon, the production will be fully staged, with soloists, chorus, orchestra, sets, and costumes. Presented in the original Italian with English translation projected above the stage, Il trovatore will once again reassert its place as a staple of operatic repertoire.
Follow the tragic love of the noble Leonora and the troubadour Manrico. Thwarted by the jealous Count di Luna, its course commingles with the shifting fortunes of military legions caught in the conflicted feudalism of a turbulent medieval Spain, the deeply-felt piety of its religious orders, and the sinister tales of the elderly Captain of the Guard, Ferrando. Verdi's superb scoring and soaring melodies bring the story to an ultimate, dreadful cadence, but not without a stupefying plot twist orchestrated by the ancient Gypsy enchantress, Azucena.
The production will feature the Opera Circle Orchestra under the baton of Joel Smirnoff.
Cast
Cameron Schutza as Manrico
Kevin Wetzel as Il Conte di Luna
Christina Carr as Azucena
Dorota Sobieska as Leonora
Nathan Resika as Ferrando
Brian Skoog as Ruiz
Lauren Wright as Inez