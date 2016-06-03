First Fridays: Jason Vieaux
Our guest on this episode of First Fridays was Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux. He joined WCLV's Angela Mitchell for an hour of music and conversation in the KeyBank Studio at the Idea Center in Playhouse Square.
Program
Mauro Giuliani (1781-1829): Grand Overture
J.S. Bach (1685-1750): selections from Lute Suite #1 in E Minor BWV 996
Duke Ellington (1899-1974): In A Sentimental Mood, arr. Vieaux
Paulo Bellinati (b. 1950): Jongo
Pat Metheny (b. 1954)/Tom Jobim (1927-1994): Always and Forever/A Felicidade, arr. Roland Dyens
Francisco Tárrega (1852-1909): Capricho Árabe
Isaac Albéniz (1860-1909): Asturias
Bob Thiele (1922-1996)/arr. Vieaux: What a Wonderful World
A portion of this program was taped for WVIZ's Applause, which you can watch here.