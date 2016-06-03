First Fridays: Jason Vieaux

Our guest on this episode of First Fridays was Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux. He joined WCLV's Angela Mitchell for an hour of music and conversation in the KeyBank Studio at the Idea Center in Playhouse Square.

Program

Mauro Giuliani (1781-1829): Grand Overture

J.S. Bach (1685-1750): selections from Lute Suite #1 in E Minor BWV 996

Duke Ellington (1899-1974): In A Sentimental Mood, arr. Vieaux

Paulo Bellinati (b. 1950): Jongo

Pat Metheny (b. 1954)/Tom Jobim (1927-1994): Always and Forever/A Felicidade, arr. Roland Dyens

Francisco Tárrega (1852-1909): Capricho Árabe

Isaac Albéniz (1860-1909): Asturias

Bob Thiele (1922-1996)/arr. Vieaux: What a Wonderful World

A portion of this program was taped for WVIZ's Applause, which you can watch here.