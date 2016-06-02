Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival presents Jason Vieaux and Colin Davin

GUITARS INTERNATIONAL

Presents the 16th Annual

Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival ®

Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5, 2016

in cooperation with the

Cleveland Institute of Music

"Over the years this unique artistic event has consistently brought the world's finest classical guitarists, lutenists, lecturers, composers, teachers, and guitar makers to the Cleveland Institute of Music. This June my students and I look forward once again to sharing CIM's rich environment of world class classical guitar concerts, education, and camaraderie with old friends and new, from around the USA and beyond, in a celebration of fine music and the classical guitar." - Jason Vieaux, CIM Guitar Department Head

For the full schedule of performances and masterclasses, click here.

Performing Artists:

Jason Vieaux,classical guitar (USA) - CIM Guitar Department Head (2015 Grammy Award Winner)

Among the elite of today's classical guitarists .... (Gramophone)

Petra Polácková, classical guitar (Czech Republic)

First Prize at the International Guitar Competition Gargnano, Italy

SoloDuo,classical guitars (Italy)

Unforgettable musicianship of the highest order.... (The Washington Post)

Ricardo Gallén, classical guitar (Spain)

Flawless interpretation and charisma and exquisite technique and particularly beautiful sound.... (Diario de Cordoba)

Colin Davin,classical guitar (USA)

Mr Davin is the real thing, a player with a virtuoso's technique, a deeply expressive musicianship, and a probing imagination. (American Record Guide)

Tim Beattie,classical guitar (Canada)

First Prize at the 2016 Stroud All-Ohio Competition

Lecturers:

Nigel North,lute (England)

Perhaps he is the greatest performer on the instrument of all time .... (Birmingham Post)

Joshia de Jonge,master guitar maker (Canada)

If the term "Child Prodigy" can be applied to luthiers, Joshia de Jonge certainly qualifies.... (Acoustic Guitar)

Simon Powis, classical guitar (Australia)

Simon [Powis] displayed outstanding sensitivity and a musical maturity.... (Huffington Post)

Guitars International, classical guitar dealer (USA)

Exhibition and Demonstration of Fine Contemporary Classical Guitars from around the world

Don't forget to tune in to First Fridays on June 2 at 2:00 p.m., for an hour of music and conversation with Jason Vieaux.