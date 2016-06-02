Cavaliers Face "Best Ever" NBA Team in Finals

In the early 90’s The Cleveland Cavaliers of Mark Price, Brad Daugherty, Larry Nance, and yes, Steve Kerr, were always stopped by one team: the Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan. Now the Golden State Warriors who broke the Bulls’ record for wins this season, stand in their way....again

Tonight (Thurs) is Game One of the NBA Finals rematch between the Cavs and the Warriors. Ideastream’s Mark Urycki reports.

LeBron James carried the Cavs on his back in last year’s finals when Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love were injured, but they lost in 6 games. This year Cleveland is healthy and Irving says the rematch is as it should be.

“Everyone knows in the world this is what people wanted to see: us playing, the two best teams. Number 1 and Number 1, Eastern Conference and Western Conference, respectively. This is what it’s about, right here, top level basketball just all a lot of great players on a court at one time and two great teams just competing.”

After losing to the Warriors in a 7 game series, Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan called Golden State the greatest team in the history of the NBA.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said his team must stay disciplined to overcome Golden State’s remarkable shooters.

“They can score 9 points in 30 seconds. You look up, you can be up 12 and now you’re only up 3 in a matter of 45 seconds. We gotta stay mentally tough, stay poised, and just stay disciplined because that’s what they do.”

LeBron James says they have no weaknesses.

“They do everything well. They rebound and defend, they share the ball, they move the ball, they push the pace, and they shoot extremely well. So I don’t think a team that’s 73 and 9 and in back-to-back Finals appearances, anything can be overlooked. “

Coach Lue says his plan is to play at a fast pace and not allow the Warriors any open shots. Cleveland also has some new blood in Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye.

