Western Reserve Chorale wraps up their season: Artistic Director David Gilson

The Western Reserve Chorale [WRC], a community chorus of approximately 100 singers, based in Cleveland Heights will present its final concert of the 2015-16 season. “Of Operas and Operettas” provides an opportunity to hear some of the dynamic literature from these genres. Under the direction of Artistic Director David Gilson, accompanied by Joanne Poderis, and joined by soprano Natasha Ospina Simmons; the WRC will present music from Verdi’s Il Trovatore, Aida and Nabucco, Wagner’s Lohengrin and Tannhäuser, Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci, Purcell’s Dido and Aeneus, Bizet’s Carmen and others. Additionally the ensemble will present some lighter fare from the world of operettas, including great chorus moments composed by Bernstein , Gilbert and Sullivan, and Strauss. The concert will be 4:00pm, Sunday, June 5th at Cedar Hill Baptist Church [12601 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH]. No tickets are necessary.

The chorale also invites any singers interested to consider singing with the group in the future. Rehearsals are held at Disciples Christian Church in Cleveland Heights on Tuesday evenings and the WRC would welcome new members join for next year’s 25 th Anniversary Season beginning in September. Information on the organization is available on the website at www.westernreservechorale.org.