Cavs Coach Considers Next Game to be His Team's Game 7

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be back in the NBA Finals if they win tomorrow (Fri) night’s game against the Raptors in Toronto. The Cavs have a 3 to 2 lead in the series but the Raptors have won their last two home games against Cleveland. More from Ideastream’s Mark Urycki

It's really Game 6 in the Eastern Conference finals but Cavs coach Tyronn Lue calls the next meeting with Toronto the "Cavs' Game 7." If they win, it’s all over and, for the second year in a row, Cleveland will go on to the NBA finals.

Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving says he hadn’t faced such a true road game playoff challenge as he saw in games 3 and 4 in Toronto.

“Going into game 6 I feel a little bit more prepared than what I was going into game 3 and 4, knowing what to expect what it’s going to be like, what to expect from my teammates and what to demand from them as well, on both ends of the floor.”

His teammate LeBron James has faced playoff adversity before. Fans have been asking that he carry the team by himself when his teammates struggle but James knows he can accomplish a lot by distributing the ball too.

“Because we didn’t get to this point by me taking over every game. My presence on the floor is much bigger than what the numbers talk about. There will be a time when I may have to have one of those big games but until then… just relax.”

The Cavs trounced the Raptors Wednesday at the Q winning by 38 points. Coach Lue says the game plan now is to be physical and aggressive with an up-tempo pace right from the start so that a Game 7 is not necessary.