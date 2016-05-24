Mid-Ohio Opera presents Dr. Arlene Shrut in Residency: Artistic Director Joel Vega

Dr. Arlene Shrut will be in residence with Mid-Ohio Opera to work with collegiate and local voice students in open masterclasses Friday May 27 from 3-6 p.m. She will present a lecture, “Successful Auditioning,” before the masterclasses. She will work privately for one hour with students Saturday, May 28th. There will be a gala concert of student participants Sunday, May 29th at 4p.m. All classes and concert will be held at The Ohio State University Mansfield in the John and Pearl Conard performance hall, located within Riedl Hall, 1760 University Dr, Mansfield, OH 44906.

Arlene Shrut has been hailed by The New York Times as a “strong and sensitive pianist,” she performs with the elite performers of today while training the musicians of tomorrow. As a performer, Arlene has collaborated with Renée Fleming, Thomas Hampson, and Angela Meade, among others. She regularly serves as official pianist and judge for international opera competitions sponsored by the Gerda Lissner Foundation, Licia Albanese Puccini Foundation, Giulio Gari Foundation, Loren Zachary Society, Marcello Giordani Foundation, and the Fritz and Lavinia Jensen Foundation. Arlene has recorded for Dorian, Albany, Summit, Centaur, and Orion labels. Her discography includes works from the classical canon and recording premieres by contemporary composers.

As an educator, Arlene currently serves on the Senior Coaching Faculty of The Juilliard School's Marcus Institute for Vocal Arts as well as the Vocal-Piano Recital Faculty at Manhattan School of Music. Festivals that have recently featured Arlene as pianist, vocal coach and teacher for collaborative pianists include the Vancouver International Song Institute, Opera Experience Southeast, Greensboro Light Opera and Song, Operafest on Martha's Vineyard and in NJ, Resonanz Festival, and Songfest in Malibu. In 2015, Arlene joined the artist faculty of Source Song Festival and will be in residence again August 2016. She is currently head coach and pianist at Atlantic Music Festival and presents masterclasses across the country in subjects ranging from audition techniques to musical collaboration and entrepreneurship. In 2003, Classical Singer magazine named Arlene the inaugural “Coach of the Year.”

Also coming up...

Puccini's Madama Butterfly

July 20 and 22 at 7:00 p.m., July 24 at 3:00 p.m.

Venue to be announced soon