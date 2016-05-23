© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Mamai Theatre presents "Top Girls": Jaime Bouvier

Published May 23, 2016 at 7:13 PM EDT

Director Jaime Bouvier visited WCLV to tell us about Mamai Theatre Company's latest production, "Top Girls." 

 

Top Girls
By Caryl Churchill
Directed by Jaime Bouvier

June 2 - 19, 2016 

Top Girls transgresses ancient to modern femininity in two distinct acts. Act One features an imagined restaurant table full of ladies who lunch... in a time-traveling dialogue from various centuries and cultures in womankind's history! Act Two is a springboard departure into family drama-- a personal examination of relationships between mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV