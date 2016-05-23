Mamai Theatre presents "Top Girls": Jaime Bouvier

Director Jaime Bouvier visited WCLV to tell us about Mamai Theatre Company's latest production, "Top Girls."

Top Girls

By Caryl Churchill

Directed by Jaime Bouvier

June 2 - 19, 2016

Top Girls transgresses ancient to modern femininity in two distinct acts. Act One features an imagined restaurant table full of ladies who lunch... in a time-traveling dialogue from various centuries and cultures in womankind's history! Act Two is a springboard departure into family drama-- a personal examination of relationships between mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.