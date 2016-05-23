Introducing Tom Sherwood, Percussionist for The Cleveland Orchestra

Tom Sherwood joined the percussion section of The Cleveland Orchestra this past season. He visited WCLV to introduce himself to our listeners, and to share news about the 9th Annual Modern Snare Drum Competition.

Thomas Sherwood joined the percussion section of The Cleveland Orchestra in September 2015. He previously served as prinicpal percussion of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, 1999-2015. A native of Fairfax, Virginia, his musical career began at a young age when he discovered his father's old drum set packed away in the garage. He graduated with a bachelor of music degree in percussion performance from the University ot Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, where he was student of Tom Siwe and was the youngest recipient of the Edgard Varese Memorial Scholarship. He subsequently earned a master of music degree from Temple University, studying with Alan Abel. Prior to joining the Atlanta Symphony, he was a member of the New World Symphony in Miami for three seasons.

In addition to his orchestral work, Mr. Sherwood is a passionate advocate for contemporary music. For the past decade, he has served as artistic director and percussionist for Sonic Generator, a chamber ensemble specializing in performances of modern electro-acoustical music. An active teacher and clinician, he has presented masterclasses at many of the nation's top universities and conservatories. He has also been the director of the annual Modern Snare Drum Competition, held by the Atlanta Symphony and attracting students from all across the United States.

2016 Modern Snare Drum Competition

May 27-28

Cleveland Institute of Music

The Modern Snare Drum Competition is an annual event whose mission is to promote and advance the art of snare drumming. The Competition seeks to expand the existing snare drum repertoire through commissioning new works, as well as expose the percussion community to great works for snare drum that aren’t as well known.

The Modern Snare Drum Competition is open to anyone ages 26 years old and under. The competition is divided into two Divisions:

Division I -Three Rounds (ages 26 years old and under)

Division II -Two Rounds (ages 19 years old and under)



A set list of repertoire will be required for each round.

( See Application page for details )

Space is Limited !

Application deadline is May 1, 2016

Application Fees:

Division I - $100, Division II - $75

Candidates will be responsible for their own

travel and housing expenses.