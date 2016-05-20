David Rothenberg previews Dvorak's "Stabat Mater" at The Cleveland Orchestra

David Rothenberg is chair of the Case Western Reserve University Department of Music. He's giving the free concert previews in Reinberger Chamber Hall in Severance Hall prior to both performances. Here you can listen to the entire preview.

Seeking solace, a grief-stricken Dvořák wrote his Stabat Mater, the Latin text describing Mary’s anguish as she stood before the cross, after he suffered the loss of three of his children in rapid and tragic succession. A profound, masterful setting of the expression of loss and sorrow, Dvořák's work conveys his sense of deepest emptiness, and documents his personal inner struggle and hard-won hope regained through devotional music.

The Cleveland Orchestra presents two performances of Stabat Mater.

Thursday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 28 at 8:00 p.m.

Severance Hall

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Erin Wall, soprano

Jennifer Johnston, mezzo-soprano

Norbert Ernst, tenor

Eric Owens, bass-baritone

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus (Robert Porco, director)

