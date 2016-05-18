LGBT Community Center Plans to Grow

by Michelle Faust

The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland announced Wednesday plans to triple the size of its facility. The new center in Gordon Square will break ground next year across Detroit Avenue from its current location.

The center provides health and educational services including HIV testing, yoga classes, and a cyber center.

Executive Director Phyllis Harris says it also gives Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender people of all ages a place to find a supportive community, "Some of the youth who come to the center now deal with family rejection. So, they come out or their parents suspect or find out, and then they’re rejected from their families."

The new location will bring the community center from a basement location to street level, making it more visible. And organizers hope that visibility will attract more people.

An anonymous 1.8 million dollar donation will cover a portion of the construction costs for the new building and the organization has a fundraising campaign to complete the costs of expansion.