Brownbag Concert at Trinity Cathedral: Todd Wilson

Trinity Cathedral will be hosting its final BrownBag concert of the season on Wednesday, May 18th at noon featuring the Trinity Chamber Orchestra with organists Nicolas Haigh and Trinity’s music director Todd Wilson. Dr. Horst Buchholz is guest conducting.

Program

Handel: Organ Concerto No. 2 in B-flat (Nicolas Haigh, organ)

Handel: Four excerpts from “Ode to St. Cecilia” (Margaret Carpenter, soprano)

Howard Hanson: Concerto for Organ, Harp and Strings (Todd Wilson, organ)