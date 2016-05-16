© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Brownbag Concert at Trinity Cathedral: Todd Wilson

Published May 16, 2016 at 7:32 PM EDT
[photo: Todd Wilson / by Mark Satola]
[photo: Todd Wilson / by Mark Satola]

Trinity Cathedral will be hosting its final BrownBag concert of the season on Wednesday, May 18th at noon featuring the Trinity Chamber Orchestra with organists Nicolas Haigh and Trinity’s music director Todd Wilson. Dr. Horst Buchholz is guest conducting.

Program
Handel: Organ Concerto No. 2 in B-flat  (Nicolas Haigh, organ)
Handel: Four excerpts from “Ode to St. Cecilia”   (Margaret Carpenter, soprano)
Howard Hanson: Concerto for Organ, Harp and Strings (Todd Wilson, organ)

