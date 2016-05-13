Suburban Symphony Orchestra presents A Latin American Gala: Martin Kessler, Music Director

Suburban Symphony

Martin Kessler, Music Director

A Latin American Gala

Sunday, May 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Conway Hall, University School Shaker Campus

20701 Brantley Road, Shaker Heights

Program

Granados: Intermezzo from Goyescas

Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez

Chaconne Klaverenga, guitar

Ginastera: Suite from Estancia

Chabrier: España

Ms. Chaconne Klaverenga burst onto the concert stage and international guitar competition world at age 14 giving solo concerts to sold-out venues and securing 14 championship titles in the world’s most prestigious International Classical Guitar Competitions in the Junior, Senior, Collegiate and Artist Divisions (7 first place finishes).

Excerpts of her solo concerts, CD recordings and championship final performances have been featured six times on American Public Media's Performance Today (8/3/10, 9/29/11, 1/18/12, 9/10/12, 6/25/14 & 1/26/16) and Sunday Baroque. She has also been featured on National Public Radio’s "From the Top", with Maestra JoAnn Falletta and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Her elegant and accomplished performances have won the hearts of audiences throughout the United States. The poetry of her interpretations and graceful yet exciting stage presence proves she plays the guitar the way the rest of us breathe. She has repeatedly been hailed by the press as a significant rising star in the world of classical guitar and one of the most beautiful women on stage.

Ms. Klaverenga is currently on scholarship pursuing her Master’s of Music Degree in Classical Guitar Performance at the world renowned Cleveland Institute of Music in Cleveland, Ohio with Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux. She completed her Bachelor’s of Music Degree in Classical Guitar Performance in 2015 at the Cleveland Institute of Music with Mr. Vieaux. She studied privately with Denis Azabagic of the Chicago College of the Performing Arts for 5 years’ previously, and has also studied privately and in master class with the most prestigious names in the classical guitar world by personal invitation.