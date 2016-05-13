Jubilation 2016: Listen On-Demand

The 9 th Annual Jubilation, Elizabeth Stuart Church Choir Festival took place Thursday, May 12 at 8:00pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland.

St. Peter Parish Traditional Choir

Lorain, OH

Anthony Trifiletti, Director

Michelle Massouh Makhlouf, Piano

Alison Ortenzi, Flute

Program

George Frederic Handel: Your Voices Tune from Alexander's Feast

Ola Gjeilo: Ubi Caritas

Charles Gounod: Sanctus from St. Cecilia Mass

Quaker Tune, arr. Bradley Ellingboe: How Can I Keep from Singing?

Traditional, arr. Bruce More and Jim Regin: Lord, I Know I Been Changed

Sopranos: Melissa Anderson, Dee Bove, Anne Chriszt, Sally DeLuca, Barb Franko, Madonna Horrocks, Megan Lilly, Barbara Mazzoni, Lillian McQuate, Anna Mae Zichi

Altos: Sheryl del Corral, Carm Januzzi, Mary Lou Kamnikar, Kathy Kurucz, Barb Paytosh, Louann Phelan, Dottie Thomas, Pat Wolfe

Tenors: Bob Bove, Marlene Karpinski, Adam Riegler, Michael Tarcson

Basses: Bill Bengele, Tony Fragassi, Bob Phelan, Natalio Rodriquez

St. Noel Parish Choir

Willoughby Hills, OH

Agneiszka Bieniek, Director

Robert Sterbank, Piano

Micky Keogh, Flute

Joseph Kenerson, Trumpet

Program

Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy: Verleih’uns Frieden

Johann Michael Haydn, arr. Patrick M. Liebergen: Gloria Deo Canon

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sicut Locutus Est (Magnificat)

Keith Christopher: Refuge

Mary Lynn Lightfoot: Hodie Alleluia

Gustav Holst, arr. Hal. H. Hopson: O God beyond All Praising

Sopranos: Chris Amos, Sr. Elaine Berkopec, Bridget Brassell, Kathy Chuparkoff, Sr. Kathleen Flanagan, Karen Franks, Jane Free, Peggy McCarthy, Diane McClusky, Sr. Janet Moore, Bernadette O’Hanlon, Pat O’Hanlon, Karin Ostroske, Mary Pelton, Marie Praspal, Judy Schrefler, Camille Schroek, Kathy Siath, Jean Marie Smith, Jean Vitello

Altos: Betty Buehner, Sr. Kathlee Heer, Maribeth Joeright, Helen Keating, Micky Keogh, Fran Reddick, Eleanor Reilly, Roe Sterbank, Diane Sustersic, Chris Wick, Elizabeth Woodruff

Tenors: George Chuparkoff, Greg Eastridge, Jack Geiger, David Kaltenbach, Dino Marino, Wayne Ritchie

Basses: Carmen Fioretti, Paul Hubbard, Matt Kucmanic, Charles Moosbruger, Ray Prendergast, Bob Sterbank, Rudy Weschke, Rich Woodman

Faith Lutheran Church Celebration Choir

Fairlawn, OH

Bob Mollard, Principal Organist/Choir Director

Julie Lehman, Associate Organist/Choir Director

Program

Mikail M. Ippolitov-Ivanov: Bless the Lord, O My Soul

Michael Praetorius, arr. Wallace DePue: Sing Dem Herrn

Franz Schubert, arr. Hal H. Hopson: Cross of Jesus, Cross of Sorrow (Tantum Ergo)

John B. Dykes, arr. Craig Courtney: Thou Art Holy (Hymn tune: Nicaea)

Johannes BrahmsHow Lovely Is Thy Dwelling Place (from A German Requiem)

Sopranos: Sally Ann Anderson, Betty Kesti, Shirley Kmet, Connie Mollard, Stephanie Weddle, Linda Weidrick, Marilyn Wilson

Altos: Betty Internoscia, Julie Lehman, Sarah Kaufmann, Amanda Keeler, Martha Keeler, Penny Thompson, Rae Welker

Tenors: Wayne Welker, Jeff Mallison, Tim Keeler, Curtis Thorkelson, Lowell Unger

Basses: Steve Bell, Joe Gardner, David Lehman, David Weide

St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Canticum Novum Chamber Choir

Akron, OH

Thomas K. Pierson, Director

Nancy Daley, Piano

Program

George Frideric Handel: Lord, I Trust Thee

arr. Franz Wasner: To Thee, The Holy Ghost, We Now Pray (for the von Trapp Family Singers)

Hans Leo Hassler: Cantate Domino

Rene Clausen: Set Me As a Seal

William Dawson: Soon-Ah Will Be Done

Franz Josef Haydn: The Heavens Are Telling from The Creation

Sopranos: Molly Martin, Lorita Gaspar, Janice McDaniel

Altos: Katherine Sunday, Talia Toffolo, Anne Grantham, Kittie Clarke, Kelly Haslam

Tenors: Christopher Wortman, Andrew Davis, David McCann, John Ballard

Basses: Frederick Neugebauer, William Borway

The mission of the Festival is to showcase sacred choral music that is recognized as part of the core classical repertoire, to encourage a heightened standard of choral music in houses of worship, and to celebrate choirs that joyfully strive for excellence.

Acknowledgements

The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Host of Jubilation 2016

The Most Reverend Richard G. Lennon, Bishop of Cleveland

Rev. Sean Ralph, Administrator, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

Gregory Heislman, Director of Music, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

Bill O’Connell, Host of the Broadcast on WCLV 104.9 ideastream

Robert Conrad, Broadcast Producer

Jenny Northern, Executive Producer

Angela Mitchell & Nancy Gage, Production Assistance

Bruce Egre, Recording Engineer; Rob Grier, Studio Technician

Randy Davis, Lloyd Libengood and Al Dahlhausen, Broadcasting Engineering