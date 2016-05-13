© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Jubilation 2016: Listen On-Demand

Published May 13, 2016 at 3:24 PM EDT
[photo: all choirs / by Maribeth Joeright]

The 9 th Annual Jubilation, Elizabeth Stuart Church Choir Festival took place Thursday, May 12 at 8:00pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland.  

 

St. Peter Parish Traditional Choir 
Lorain, OH
Anthony Trifiletti, Director
Michelle Massouh Makhlouf, Piano
Alison Ortenzi, Flute

Program
George Frederic Handel: Your Voices Tune from Alexander's Feast
Ola Gjeilo: Ubi Caritas
Charles Gounod: Sanctus from St. Cecilia Mass
Quaker Tune, arr. Bradley Ellingboe: How Can I Keep from Singing?
Traditional, arr. Bruce More and Jim Regin: Lord, I Know I Been Changed

Sopranos: Melissa Anderson, Dee Bove, Anne Chriszt, Sally DeLuca, Barb Franko, Madonna Horrocks, Megan Lilly, Barbara Mazzoni, Lillian McQuate, Anna Mae Zichi
Altos: Sheryl del Corral, Carm Januzzi, Mary Lou Kamnikar, Kathy Kurucz, Barb Paytosh, Louann Phelan, Dottie Thomas, Pat Wolfe
Tenors: Bob Bove, Marlene Karpinski, Adam Riegler, Michael Tarcson
Basses: Bill Bengele, Tony Fragassi, Bob Phelan, Natalio Rodriquez

 

St. Noel Parish Choir
Willoughby Hills, OH
Agneiszka Bieniek, Director
Robert Sterbank, Piano
Micky Keogh, Flute
Joseph Kenerson, Trumpet

Program
Felix Mendelssohn-Bartholdy: Verleih’uns Frieden 
Johann Michael Haydn, arr. Patrick M. Liebergen: Gloria Deo Canon
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sicut Locutus Est (Magnificat)
Keith Christopher: Refuge
Mary Lynn Lightfoot: Hodie Alleluia
Gustav Holst, arr. Hal. H. Hopson: O God beyond All Praising

Sopranos: Chris Amos, Sr. Elaine Berkopec, Bridget Brassell, Kathy Chuparkoff, Sr. Kathleen Flanagan, Karen Franks, Jane Free, Peggy McCarthy, Diane McClusky, Sr. Janet Moore, Bernadette O’Hanlon, Pat O’Hanlon, Karin Ostroske, Mary Pelton, Marie Praspal, Judy Schrefler, Camille Schroek, Kathy Siath, Jean Marie Smith, Jean Vitello
Altos: Betty Buehner, Sr. Kathlee Heer, Maribeth Joeright, Helen Keating, Micky Keogh, Fran Reddick, Eleanor Reilly, Roe Sterbank, Diane Sustersic, Chris Wick, Elizabeth Woodruff
Tenors: George Chuparkoff, Greg Eastridge, Jack Geiger, David Kaltenbach, Dino Marino, Wayne Ritchie
Basses: Carmen Fioretti, Paul Hubbard, Matt Kucmanic, Charles Moosbruger, Ray Prendergast, Bob Sterbank, Rudy Weschke, Rich Woodman

 

Faith Lutheran Church Celebration Choir
Fairlawn, OH
Bob Mollard, Principal Organist/Choir Director
Julie Lehman, Associate Organist/Choir Director

Program
Mikail M. Ippolitov-Ivanov: Bless the Lord, O My Soul
Michael Praetorius, arr. Wallace DePue: Sing Dem Herrn
Franz Schubert, arr. Hal H. Hopson: Cross of Jesus, Cross of Sorrow (Tantum Ergo)
John B. Dykes, arr. Craig Courtney: Thou Art Holy (Hymn tune: Nicaea)
Johannes BrahmsHow Lovely Is Thy Dwelling Place (from A German Requiem) 

Sopranos: Sally Ann Anderson, Betty Kesti, Shirley Kmet, Connie Mollard, Stephanie Weddle, Linda Weidrick, Marilyn Wilson
Altos: Betty Internoscia, Julie Lehman, Sarah Kaufmann, Amanda Keeler, Martha Keeler, Penny Thompson, Rae Welker
Tenors: Wayne Welker, Jeff Mallison, Tim Keeler, Curtis Thorkelson, Lowell Unger
Basses: Steve Bell, Joe Gardner, David Lehman, David Weide

 

St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Canticum Novum Chamber Choir
Akron, OH
Thomas K. Pierson, Director
Nancy Daley, Piano

Program
George Frideric Handel: Lord, I Trust Thee
arr. Franz Wasner: To Thee, The Holy Ghost, We Now Pray (for the von Trapp Family Singers)
Hans Leo Hassler: Cantate Domino
Rene Clausen: Set Me As a Seal
William Dawson: Soon-Ah Will Be Done
Franz Josef Haydn: The Heavens Are Telling from The Creation

Sopranos: Molly Martin, Lorita Gaspar, Janice McDaniel
Altos: Katherine Sunday, Talia Toffolo, Anne Grantham, Kittie Clarke, Kelly Haslam
Tenors: Christopher Wortman, Andrew Davis, David McCann, John Ballard
Basses: Frederick Neugebauer, William Borway

 

The mission of the Festival is to showcase sacred choral music that is recognized as part of the core classical repertoire, to encourage a heightened standard of choral music in houses of worship, and to celebrate choirs that joyfully strive for excellence.

Acknowledgements
The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Host of Jubilation 2016
The Most Reverend Richard G. Lennon, Bishop of Cleveland
Rev. Sean Ralph, Administrator, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
Gregory Heislman, Director of Music, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
Bill O’Connell, Host of the Broadcast on WCLV 104.9 ideastream
Robert Conrad, Broadcast Producer
Jenny Northern, Executive Producer
Angela Mitchell & Nancy Gage, Production Assistance
Bruce Egre, Recording Engineer; Rob Grier, Studio Technician
Randy Davis, Lloyd Libengood and Al Dahlhausen, Broadcasting Engineering

