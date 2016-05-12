Claire Chase to give 2016 CIM Commencement address, receive Honorary Doctorate

The Cleveland Institute of Music adds Claire Chase, founder and coartistic director of the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), to its illustrious list of Honorary Doctorates at its 91st Commencement Ceremony on May 14, 2016 in Kulas Hall. During the ceremony Chase will deliver the Commencement Address to the 2016 graduating class.

“Ms. Chase’s successful and multifaceted career is a shining example of the possibilities a degree in music can bring,” said CIM Interim President Gary Hanson. “Her leadership, dedication to new music and new audiences will be an inspiration to our graduates ready to embark on their own musical journeys.”

Chase has been heralded throughout the music community for her passion for and support of new and experimental music. She received her B.M. from the Oberlin College Conservatory of Music and in 2001 she founded ICE, where she currently serves as the co-artistic director and performer with the ensemble. Since its founding, ICE has premiered more than 650 works, making new music and audience engagement one of its hallmarks. ICE was recognized with the Trailblazer Award from the American Music Center in 2010 and the Ensemble of the Year Award in 2014 from Musical America Worldwide. In 2012 Chase was awarded a McArthur Fellowship for her work with ICE. As a performer Chase has garnered praise by The New York Times as having “extravagant technique, broad stylistic range and penetrating musicality,” and was dubbed “the young star of the modern flute,” by The New Yorker. She has performed throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia and has released three solo albums, Aliento (2010), Terrestre (2012) and Density (2013).

Claire Chase spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell.