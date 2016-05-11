On this live edition of First Fridays, Les Délices performed selections from their season finale, a program called Concertos Comiques. This all-instrumental program for oboe, recorder, violins, viola da gamba, and baroque guitar showcase instrumental virtuosity. Joseph Bodin de Boismortier and Michel Corrette were gifted musicians and shrewd businessmen with a flair for both comedy and drama. Each had a knack for responding to contemporary trends and competing fashions while developing unique personal styles that integrated the vogue for Italian music together with popular songs and so-called “pastoral chic.”

Debra Nagy, baroque oboe

Julie Andrijeski & Scott Metcalfe, baroque violin

Josh Lee, viola da gamba

Simon Martyn-Ellis, theorbo & baroque guitar

Program

Corrette: Concerto no. 1 Le Mirliton - Mvt. 1 Allegro

Corrette: Sonata no. 2 from Les Délices de la Solitude

Corrette: Concerto no. 6 Le Plaisir des dames

Boismortier: Quartet in g minor, Op 34 no. 1

Corbetta: Folies d’Espagne

Mouret: Suite from Ragonde (Marche – Air Paysan – Menuets – Charivari)

Corrette: Concerto no. 25 - mvt 3 (La Furstemburg)