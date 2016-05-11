© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra presents their season finale: Carlton Woods and Marian Vogel

Published May 11, 2016 at 4:21 PM EDT

The season concludes with the complete incidental music by Beethoven for Goethe’s exciting play Egmont. Narration by Dr. Joe Wendel of the German-American Radio Show on WCPN. Cleveland soprano Marian Vogel shines in opera arias, and the orchestra premieres a work from the 2015 Iron Composer Competition winner.

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra
Carlton Woods, Artistic Director
Marian Vogel, soprano

Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Plymouth Church UCC
2680 Coventry Rd 
Shaker Heights

Program
Tawnie Olson: World premiere work (winner of 2015 Iron Composer competition)
Beethoven: Arias (Marian Vogel, soprano)
Beethoven: Egmont, op. 84

