BlueWater Chamber Orchestra presents their season finale: Carlton Woods and Marian Vogel
The season concludes with the complete incidental music by Beethoven for Goethe’s exciting play Egmont. Narration by Dr. Joe Wendel of the German-American Radio Show on WCPN. Cleveland soprano Marian Vogel shines in opera arias, and the orchestra premieres a work from the 2015 Iron Composer Competition winner.
BlueWater Chamber Orchestra
Carlton Woods, Artistic Director
Marian Vogel, soprano
Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Plymouth Church UCC
2680 Coventry Rd
Shaker Heights
Program
Tawnie Olson: World premiere work (winner of 2015 Iron Composer competition)
Beethoven: Arias (Marian Vogel, soprano)
Beethoven: Egmont, op. 84