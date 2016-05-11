BlueWater Chamber Orchestra presents their season finale: Carlton Woods and Marian Vogel

The season concludes with the complete incidental music by Beethoven for Goethe’s exciting play Egmont. Narration by Dr. Joe Wendel of the German-American Radio Show on WCPN. Cleveland soprano Marian Vogel shines in opera arias, and the orchestra premieres a work from the 2015 Iron Composer Competition winner.

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

Carlton Woods, Artistic Director

Marian Vogel, soprano

Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Plymouth Church UCC

2680 Coventry Rd

Shaker Heights

Program

Tawnie Olson: World premiere work (winner of 2015 Iron Composer competition)

Beethoven: Arias (Marian Vogel, soprano)

Beethoven: Egmont, op. 84